Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Domino’s Pizza worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $511.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.