Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $511.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

