DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee Sells 4,838 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $921,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30.

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87.

DASH stock traded up $4.76 on Monday, reaching $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day moving average is $159.51. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

