Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $16.25 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

