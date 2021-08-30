Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Up to $15.81

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $16.75. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

