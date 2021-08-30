Dorvin D. Lively Sells 48,467 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,516. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $41,675,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $40,289,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.