DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:DBL opened at $19.80 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.
