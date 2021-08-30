Douglas Emmett, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Douglas Emmett in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

DEI opened at $32.90 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 121.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

