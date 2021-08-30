Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.49

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.49 and last traded at $175.49, with a volume of 2943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Dover alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.