Dovu (DOV) Achieves Market Cap of $16.48 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

