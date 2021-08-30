Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the July 29th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 304.0 days.

Shares of DWMNF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06. Dowa has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

