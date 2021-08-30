DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of DraftKings worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $211,263,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $208,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $59.25. 11,654,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,343,449. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

