DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,969,661 shares of company stock valued at $204,640,925 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

