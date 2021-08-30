Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.15 and last traded at C$23.36. 90,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 146,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.39.

A number of research firms have commented on D.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.85.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

