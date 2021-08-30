DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

DSP Group stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. 5,277,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,572. The company has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a P/E ratio of -100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

