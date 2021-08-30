DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 490,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $538.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DSP Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth $370,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DSP Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.