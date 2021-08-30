DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded by Roth Capital

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSP Group stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.36 million, a PE ratio of -99.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DSP Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DSP Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

