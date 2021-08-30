DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

