Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

DRE stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

