Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,301 ($17.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,350.62. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

