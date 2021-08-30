Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLM. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,301 ($17.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,350.62. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

