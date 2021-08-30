Duolingo Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 6th (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo’s (NYSE:DUOL) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. Duolingo had issued 5,106,113 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $520,823,526 based on an initial share price of $102.00. During Duolingo’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo stock opened at $120.10 on Monday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $118.54 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.