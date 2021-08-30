Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

NYSE DUOL opened at $120.10 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $118.54 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.