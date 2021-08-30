Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.34 and last traded at $128.14. Approximately 4,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.10.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

