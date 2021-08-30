DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Raised by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. 42,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

