E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 153,615 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $3,649,166.07.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $2,057,517.08.

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,838,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $37,358,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

