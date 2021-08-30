E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 298,867 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,843,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,057,517.08.

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77.

ETWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.18. 3,838,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,485. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $21,988,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.