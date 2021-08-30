Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.95. 4,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $821.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 607,187 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.