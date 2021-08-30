Earlypay Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:EPY)

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.46.

Get Earlypay alerts:

In other Earlypay news, insider Geoffrey Sam sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$150,300.00 ($107,357.14).

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Earlypay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlypay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.