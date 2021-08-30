Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 3,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.