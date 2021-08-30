Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

