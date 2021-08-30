EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.72

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.72 and last traded at $178.44, with a volume of 4988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $154,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.