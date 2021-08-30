Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

