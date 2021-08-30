Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ETY stock remained flat at $$14.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,875. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

