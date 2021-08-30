Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

