Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $224.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

