Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Ecolab worth $46,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.06. 2,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

