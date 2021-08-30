Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 618,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,047. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

