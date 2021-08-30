Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.