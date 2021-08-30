Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 5.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.52 and last traded at $61.69. 52,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,021,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

