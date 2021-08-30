Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $79.35 million and $11.71 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars.

