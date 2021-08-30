eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Up to $37.21

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $39.45. eHealth shares last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of -0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in eHealth by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,918,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

