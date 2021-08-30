Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

