Elastos (ELA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $992,932.00

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $992,932.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

