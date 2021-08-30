Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,552 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA FPX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.53. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

