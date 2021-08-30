Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,787. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.