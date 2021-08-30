Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,928 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

VTEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,461. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.