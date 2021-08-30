Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

