Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.37. 11,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

