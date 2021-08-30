Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.81. The company had a trading volume of 86,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,917. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

