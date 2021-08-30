Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,474 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.55. 99,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

